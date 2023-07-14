CORSAIR’s 2TB 7,100MB/s heatsink SSD now undercuts Prime Day price at $110 shipped

Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX 2TB Gen4 Internal Solid-State Drive for $109.99 shipped. This model initially launched at $370 and has more recently been sitting in the $130 to $150 range at Amazon. Today’s deal undercuts the Prime Day offer by a few bucks to deliver a new all-time low as well. While we did see the comparable Samsung 980 PRO model go for $100 during the Prime Day festivities, the MP600 PRO LPX clocks in at a touch faster and also includes the heatsink so you can use it in your PC battlestation or PlayStation 5. You’re looking at a PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe 1.4 interface with an integrated heatsink to “disperse heat and reduce throttling” with speeds up to 7,100MB/s designed to “exceed all Sony PS5 M.2 performance requirements.” Get a closer look at the experience in our hands-on review and head below for more details.

If you can make do with a 1TB solution, the MP600 PRO LPX is a solid bet at $68 shipped on Amazon. This model happens to still be sitting at the Prime Day pricing, giving folks a chance to land one at the lowest price it has been offered for there with the same specs as the model detailed above, outside of the storage capacity of course.

Looking to take the speeds up a notch instead? We are also still seeing Prime Day pricing on the even faster Samsung 990 PRO. Equipped with a heatsink and rates up to 7,450MB/s, these PCIe 4.0 M.2 models are starting at $100 shipped and you can get a complete breakdown of what to expect right here.

CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX Gen4 Internal SSD features:

Expand your PS5 storage capacity with a PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD that delivers up to 7,100MB/sec sequential read and 6,800MB/sec sequential write speeds. High-speed PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe 1.4 Interface: Using PCIe Gen4 technology for maximum bandwidth, the MP600 PRO LPX delivers incredible storage performance. Capacities to Store Your Collection: Expand your console’s storage by 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, or a massive 4TB, fitting the needs of nearly any game library, whether you have four games or 40.

