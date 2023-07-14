CORSAIR’s 2TB 7,100MB/s heatsink SSD now undercuts Prime Day price at $110 shipped

Justin Kahn -
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsCORSAIR
Reg. $130+ $110
CORSAIR MP600 PRO

Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX 2TB Gen4 Internal Solid-State Drive for $109.99 shipped. This model initially launched at $370 and has more recently been sitting in the $130 to $150 range at Amazon. Today’s deal undercuts the Prime Day offer by a few bucks to deliver a new all-time low as well. While we did see the comparable Samsung 980 PRO model go for $100 during the Prime Day festivities, the MP600 PRO LPX clocks in at a touch faster and also includes the heatsink so you can use it in your PC battlestation or PlayStation 5. You’re looking at a PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe 1.4 interface with an integrated heatsink to “disperse heat and reduce throttling” with speeds up to 7,100MB/s designed to “exceed all Sony PS5 M.2 performance requirements.” Get a closer look at the experience in our hands-on review and head below for more details. 

If you can make do with a 1TB solution, the MP600 PRO LPX is a solid bet at $68 shipped on Amazon. This model happens to still be sitting at the Prime Day pricing, giving folks a chance to land one at the lowest price it has been offered for there with the same specs as the model detailed above, outside of the storage capacity of course. 

Looking to take the speeds up a notch instead? We are also still seeing Prime Day pricing on the even faster Samsung 990 PRO. Equipped with a heatsink and rates up to 7,450MB/s, these PCIe 4.0 M.2 models are starting at $100 shipped and you can get a complete breakdown of what to expect right here

CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX Gen4 Internal SSD features:

Expand your PS5 storage capacity with a PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD that delivers up to 7,100MB/sec sequential read and 6,800MB/sec sequential write speeds. High-speed PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe 1.4 Interface: Using PCIe Gen4 technology for maximum bandwidth, the MP600 PRO LPX delivers incredible storage performance. Capacities to Store Your Collection: Expand your console’s storage by 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, or a massive 4TB, fitting the needs of nearly any game library, whether you have four games or 40.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
CORSAIR

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Just $20 scores you Belkin’s 15W MagSafe charger ...
lululemon drops new finds in its We Made Too Much Secti...
Smartphone Accessories: iWALK LinkPod Lightning Power ...
Save $14 on an official Apple Watch Alpine Loop band wi...
GAP Factory takes 60% off sitewide + free shipping on a...
Today’s best iOS game and app deals: This War of ...
Today’s best game deals: Xbox Ultimate Game Sale ...
OtterBox’s new 5K Power Bank 2.0 with MagSafe passthr...
Load more...
Show More Comments