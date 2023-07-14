lululemon drops new finds in its We Made Too Much Section: Pullovers, shorts, more from $9

Ali Smith -
from $9 + free shipping

lululemon offers new specials from $9 in its We Made Too Much Event with trending gear for all of you go getters. Prices are as marked. Plus, all orders receive free delivery. A standout from this sale is the men’s Expedition Jacket that marked down to $99, which is $49 off the original rate. This jacket is great for pre- or post workouts and it’s available in five color options. The material is water-repellant and the stretch fabric was designed to keep you on the move. Plus, it features three zippered pockets to store essentials. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

