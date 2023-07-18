Cole Haan End of Season Sale offers up to 60% off sneakers, sandals, loafers, more

The Cole Haan End of Season Sale takes up to 60% off summer styles. Prices are as marked. Orders of $99 or more receive free delivery. During this sale you can find deals on dress shoes, sneakers, sandals, accessories, and more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s GrandPrø Crew Sneaker that’s currently marked down to $120, which is $40 off the original rate. These shoes are available in four color options and can easily be paired with jeans, shorts, joggers, chino pants, and more. This style is highly lightweight and cushioned to promote all day comfort. It would make a great style for commutes, back-to-school events, and more. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Cole Haan customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!