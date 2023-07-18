DSW’s Flash Sale takes 30% off adidas, Vans, Puma, Teva, and other footwear from $5

For two days only, DSW is currently offering 30% off top brands with code SPLASH at checkout. During this sale you can find deals on adidas, Puma, Teva, Vans, Sketchers, and more. Better yet, DSW is offering a free backpack with a $49 purchase with code BACKPACK at checkout. DSW Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the Vans Atwood Deluxe Sneakers that are currently marked down to $49 and originally sold for $70. These shoes are available in three color options and great for everyday wear. It has a cushioned insole for added comfort as well as a padded tongue. Rated 4.8/5 stars with over 1,000 positive reviews from DSW customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!