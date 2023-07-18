DSW’s Flash Sale takes 30% off adidas, Vans, Puma, Teva, and other footwear from $5

Ali Smith -
FashionDSW
30% off from $5

For two days only, DSW is currently offering 30% off top brands with code SPLASH at checkout. During this sale you can find deals on adidas, Puma, Teva, Vans, Sketchers, and more. Better yet, DSW is offering a free backpack with a $49 purchase with code BACKPACK at checkout. DSW Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the Vans Atwood Deluxe Sneakers that are currently marked down to $49 and originally sold for $70. These shoes are available in three color options and great for everyday wear. It has a cushioned insole for added comfort as well as a padded tongue. Rated 4.8/5 stars with over 1,000 positive reviews from DSW customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

DSW

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Here’s our first look at the new buildable 2,300-...
Spigen’s adjustable OneTap In-flight MagSafe iPho...
Plugable unveils new 11-port dual HDMI USB4 and Thunder...
Today’s Android game and app deals: Thimbleweed P...
LEGO’s latest 501st Clone Trooper battle pack fal...
Jackery Explorer 1000 Pro now $330 off in New Green Dea...
Logitech’s official G PRO headset for Meta Quest ...
Thrustmaster’s new ESWAP XR Pro Xbox Series X con...
Load more...
Show More Comments