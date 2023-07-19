Save 36% on ZAGG Pro Key backlit iPad 10th Gen/Air keyboard cases from $67 (Reg. $110)

Amazon is now offering the ZAGG Pro Keys Detachable Case and Wireless Keyboard for Apple’s latest 10th Gen 10.9-inch iPad at $66.99 shipped. Regularly $110, this is 36% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal also comes in at about $0.50 below the Black Friday price from last year to mark a new Amazon all-time low. The regularly $100 10.9 inch iPad Air model is also marked down to the $69.99 Amazon low as well. Ready to transform your tablet into a complete workstation, this is a detachable case and keyboard combo with a built-in kickstand. The keyboard features a 7-color backlighting rig with “smooth, precise key travel” while the magnetic closure case side of things adds some extra protection on-the-go by way of rubberized edges, corner bumpers, and button covers. The battery lasts for “up to 1 year” between charges and it features multi-device pairing so “can connect up to two devices simultaneously and toggle back and forth between them.” Head below for more details.

If you’re just looking for an affordable keyboard to use on iPad and other devices without the built-in case setup, this OMOTON Ultra-Slim Bluetooth works with a range of gear and now sells on Amazon for just $17 Prime shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. You’re not going to get the integrated portable rig here, but it will get the job done at home and you can always just stick it in your bag when needed.

Check out our hands-on review of Plugable’s latest iPad docking stand that doubles as an 8-in-1 USB-C/HDMI hub and then swing by our dedicated iPad hub. If you’re looking to upgrade your Apple tablet or score some first-party accessories for it, this is the place to be. You’ll want to bookmark it and check back regularly for the best deals on the web as they happen.

ZAGG Pro Keys features:

Work from anywhere with the ZAGG Pro Keys Wireless Keyboard & Detachable Case. Featuring an adjustable kickstand, it allows you to turn your Apple iPad 10.9″ 10th GEN into a laptop. Hold your tab the way you like! The new, ergonomic Pro keyframe design offers smooth, precise key travel for fast, accurate touch typing. With backlighting in 7 colors, the laptop-style, low-profile keys make typing comfortable even in low-light conditions Made from durable polycarbonate material with rubberized edges and button covers, and corner bumpers, the iPad holder provides a 6.6ft (2m) drop protection. The magnetic closure secures your device and prevents it from falling.

