If you’re fast you can score a JBL GO 2 Bluetooth Portable Waterproof Speaker for just $20

While it might not be the latest and greatest, if you’re quick you can grab the perfectly capable little JBL GO 2 Bluetooth speaker at Walmart for just $19.98. Shipping is free in orders over $35 or with a free Walmart+ trial. Regularly $400 and currently sold out on Amazon in most colors with the black variant selling for $28 via third-party sellers, this is matching the lowest we have tracked on this model and the best price we have seen all year. JBL makes some of the best Bluetooth speakers out there in their respective price ranges, and this one just went 50% off. Delivering a notably compact form-factor, it provides all of your typical wireless Bluetooth streaming capabilities, connecting with your smartphones of choice, alongside 5 hours of playback per charge, an IPX7 waterproof housing, and speakerphone functionality. Head below for more details.

At just $20, it’s hard to recommend anything else really. Even the usually rock-bottom Oontz Angle Solo goes for the same price. If you’re looking to bring home an ultra-portable mini Bluetooth speaker and don’t mind the mint colorway above, grab it now while you still can.

Then check out the higher-end Bose models we spotted on sale this morning below:

JBL GO 2 Bluetooth Portable Waterproof Speaker features:

The JBL GO 2 is a full-featured waterproof Bluetooth speaker to take with you everywhere. Wirelessly stream music via Bluetooth for up to 5 hours of continuous JBL quality sound. Making a splash with its new IPX7 waterproof design, GO 2 gives music lovers the opportunity to bring their speaker poolside, or to the beach. GO 2 also offers crystal clear phone call experience with its built-in noise-cancelling speakerphone. Crafted in a compact design with 12 eye-catching colors to choose from, GO 2 instantly raises your style profile to all-new level

