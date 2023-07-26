Pad & Quill’s regularly $100 handmade leather Apple Watch Bands start from just $35 today

Update: Pad & Quill has now extended this sale into this week.

For this weekend only, Pad & Quill is offering a solid 50% off all of its gorgeous leather Apple Watch bands. After having a chance to go hands-on with a few different models over the years, including the new Adventure Series we reviewed back in May, I can confidently say they are easily some of the nicest options in the category. That, as I’m sure you’re imagining, tends to come with a premium price tag, but not this weekend. This weekend you can score a handmade high-end leather band for your Apple wearable at a price far lower than they should be in my opinion. And with the codes you’ll find below, you’re actually looking at 65% off in some case alongside solid deals on its desktop accessories, leather wallets, and more.

As per usual, there are a couple different codes you’ll want to try out at checkout to redeem even deeper deals on top of the straight up markdowns here. Code PQ20 will work across just about everything to knock an additional 20% off, but code AW30 will deliver even deeper deals on the Apple Watch Bands as well as some other leather goods, which can yield as much as 65% off the regular prices. In other words, try code AW30 first on anything you might be trying to purchase, but if that doesn’t go through use code PQ20 instead.

These prices are approaching the best we have ever tracked on its fantastic Apple Watch bands as well as particularly deep deals on just about everything else for this weekend only.

To be honest, it’s hard to go wrong with Pad & Quill leather Apple Watch bands, they are all pretty amazing if you ask me. But the Adventure Series we reviewed recently has to be some of the softest and nicest leather treatments I have had the pleasure of testing and you can now score the regular $100 band for $42.94 shipped using the code above. Just keep in mind that it will actually go for $34.99, or 65% off, if you can get your cart over $40 with other gear to side step the shipping fee. Get a complete breakdown fo what to expect right here.

Browse through the rest of the Pad & Quill site for even deep deals on a wide range of its other handmade leather goods and remember to apply the codes detailed above.

Pad & Quill Adventure Series Apple Watch Bands:

Apple Watch Ultra is designed to be rugged and adventurous. Our new Adventure Series colors add beautiful new stylish options for your Apple Watch and Watch Ultra. Choose from Launch Pad Amber, Deep Sea Blue, or Mountain Forest Green. These unique colors will age and patina beautifully over time. This is a handsome strap built with 316L stainless steel hardware, American full-grain leathers, and crafted by artisans. We are so proud of these bands; you’ll find an initial underneath each strap. That’s the signature of the person who made your band!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!