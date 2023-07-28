Grow your own herbs, veggies, and flowers with an indoor AeroGarden from $65 (Reg. $117+)

Woot via Amazon is now offering the AeroGarden Harvest Slim indoor garden hydroponic system for $64.99 shipped. Regularly $165 directly from AeroGarden where it is on sale for $100, this model more typically sits in the $117 range at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. This is also the lowest we have tracked on Amazon all year outside of a particularly fleeting offer back in May that only lasted for a few hours. The more premium stainless steel Harvest Slim that delivers the same experience outside of the build quality is going for $69.99 Prime shipped directly from Woot as well. You’re looking at a simple indoor garden that can support six plants at once with very little effort on your part – just drop in the included seed pod kits and follow the watering reminders. The steel model comes with the 6-pack of heirloom greens seeds and the standard issue ships with herbs including Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil, and mint. More details below.

As of right now, the only more affordable option we can find from AeroGarden is the Sprout model that can support three plants at a time and currently starting at $50 shipped on Amazon. It provides a more compact countertop unit and is a notable option if you’re looking to spend even less on your indoor garden setup.

And to customize your crop, there are loads of options on Amazon starting from in and around the $15 range for 6-packs of the compatible seed pod kits. Salsa sets, peppers, flowers, and more are all at the ready.

If you’re looking to ensure your outdoor garden stays on point instead, yesterday’s deal on Rachio’s outdoor smart hose system is still live alongside this ongoing offer on the more premium Eve Aqua smart water controller.

AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim features:

Grow up to 6 plants 5X faster than soil

20W LED grow light for full spectrum, optimal lighting

Up to 12″ of grow height for herbs, lettuces, tomatoes & more

Elegant, stainless-steel finish

Digital display and illuminated push button controls

Easy, automatic reminders for water & plant food

