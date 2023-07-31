Best price of 2023 lands on the 3-pack of Amazon’s Folding Hex Key Multi-Tools at $7

Amazon is now offering the 3-pack of its Amazon Basics Folding Hex Key Tools for $6.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15, this is more than 50% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Coming in at $2 under our previous mention, today’s deal is also a new Amazon 2023 low. This set provides you with just about every size of HEX key you’ll need while also a notable way to do away with those loose keys that are much harder to get a grip on. Whether you’re putting together IKEA furniture and things like that or doing random DIY jobs, they can also come in handy for “bicycles, motorcycles, vehicles, machinery, and more.” The folding mechanism houses nine SAE sizes, eight metric sizes, and eight TORX wrenches spread across three different tools for just over $2.30 a pop. More details below.

It’s hard to beat price like this one. Even most of the loose kex key sets out there sell for more than $7. However, we did spot this 7-piece set from Eklind that goes for $5 Prime shipped on Amazon – just don’t expect the extra-grip folding mechanism or as many sizes over all.

On the smart side of things, you might be more worried about fixing up your outdoor space than putting together furniture at this time of year and this deal on Rachio’s outdoor smart hose system is still live. Now 20% off the going rate, you can dive into this deal right here and be sure to scope out the higher-end Eve HomeKit faucet solution while you’re at it.

Amazon Basics Folding Hex Key Tool features:

Includes 3 folding hex key sets (aka Allen wrenches) for tightening or loosening screws; includes 9 SAE sizes, 8 Metric sizes, and 8 TORX sizes

Ideal for working on bicycles, motorcycles, vehicles, furniture, machinery, and more

Made of durable chrome vanadium steel with a black oxide finish for rugged strength and rust resistance

Soft rubber inlays help ensure a secure, comfortable grip; keys fold down for compact storage

