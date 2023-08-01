Hey Dude’s Back to School Sale takes an extra 25% off best-selling styles for the whole family

Hey Dude Back to School Sale offers an extra 25% off select styles with code BTS at checkout. Customers receive free standard shipping on orders of $60 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s Wally Sport Mesh Shoes that are currently marked down to $45 and originally sold for $60. The slip-on design allows you to head out the door in a breeze and it’s available in seven color options. Plus, the mesh design is highly lightweight and the outsole was designed to be supportive as well as flexible for a natural stride. The outsole is also cushioned to promote comfort and the entire shoe is washable. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

