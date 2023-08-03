Drop Samsung’s USB-C flash drive on your keychain, now back at Amazon lows from $11

If you’re in the market for some miniature or keychain-sized storage for your EDC, today’s flash drive deals are at the ready. First up, Amazon is now offering the 2022 model Samsung USB-C 256GB Flash Drive for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $38 these days, this is nearly 40% off the going rate and the best we can find. It is also matching the Black Friday and holiday offers from last year as well as the best we have tracked on Amazon. You’ll also find the 64GB and 128GB models down at $10.99 and $15.99, or matching the Amazon low and within $0.50 of the best ever, respectively. Delivering up to 400MB/s file transfer rates, it might not be as fast as the pricey mini SSDs out there (you’ll find those below), but it does deliver an affordable vibrant blue bit of storage to your keychain for less. It features USB-C connectivity as well as backward compatibility with legacy USB ports using an adapter alongside Samsung’s six-proof protection against the elements, magnetized environments, X-rays, and more with a solid 5-year warranty. Head below for more flash drive deals.

More flash drives/mini SSD deals:

As you’ll see in the list above, the OWC mini flash SSDs are still at the lowest we have tracked. After going hands-on with them, I can confidently say they are easily among the best out there with rock solid metal builds, more than capable transfer speeds, and dual USB-C and USB-A connectivity built-in. Get a closer look right here.

Samsung USB-C 256GB Flash Drive features:

This sleek drive is supported by Samsung NAND flash and is incredibly compact to fit in the palm of your hand; Count on reliable performance and fast transfer speeds while staying compact

No need to choose between performance and reliability; Experience a fast, powerful flash drive that transfers 4GB files in just 11 seconds with up to 400MB/s USB 3.13 read speeds and is backward compatible with USB 3.0/2.0

The ultra-sleek USB-C drive looks as good as it performs; Featuring a reversible plug, the Type-C inserts into your devices seamlessly every time; Transfer large files with style and ease

USB-C is compatible across devices, including laptops, tablets, phones and cameras, with enough space for 63,730 photos or maximum 12 hours of 4K video; With up to 256GB of storage space, this pocket-sized thumb drive comes in handy wherever you go

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!