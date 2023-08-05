Save $150 on Bowflex’s Adjustable SelectTech Curl Bar today at $449 shipped via Amazon

Amazon is now offering the Bowflex Adjustable SelectTech Curl Bar system for $449 shipped. Regularly $599, this is a solid $150 price drop and the best price we can find – it is still fetching full price at Best Buy. Today’s deal is matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon outside of a couple limited 1-day offers and the $436 Prime Day price. Much like the brand’s popular adjustable dumbbells and kettlebell, the Bowflex SelectTech Curl Bar delivers a workout system that grows with you as you get stronger and supports a wide range of exercises in the process. Users can adjust the weight from 20-pounds up to 80 (with an option to upgrade to a 120-pound system in the future) in seven different intervals via simple onboard selection dials. It also comes with a JRNY mobile-only membership for 2 months of guided workouts. More details below.

Something like this Marcy Threaded Chrome Steel Curl Bar with collars for all standard plates is a much more affordable proposition at $50 shipped via Amazon. But you’ll have to purchase the weights separately if you don’t already have them and it will require significantly more space to store at home.

But if it is the connected riding experience you’re after, we are still tracking wild deal on the Echelon EX-7s Smart Connected Fitness Bike. This model comes complete with a 22-inch rotating touchscreen and originally sold for $1,999. While prices have started to come down this year, you can now land one at an insanely low $390 shipped on Amazon with all of the details you need waiting right here alongside even more fitness gear offers here.

Bowflex Adjustable SelectTech Curl Bar features:

Easily switch between 7 different weights (20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70 and 80 lbs) and perform a variety of full-body exercises with the barbell and the curl bar. With the turn of a dial you can easily change your weight setting and switch from one exercise to the next. The convenient SelectTech 2080 Barbell with Curl Bar system replaces 7 barbells and 7 curl bars and can be stored almost anywhere in your home.

