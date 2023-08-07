Amazon’s Lamicall deals up to 36% off: iPhone and tablet stands, car mounts, more from $8

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 36% off a range of Lamicall tech accessories. Ranging from affordable metal smartphone stands and gooseneck tablet holders to magnetic MagSafe-ready accessories and dash mounts, the deals start from $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. The offers come by way of the official Lamicall Amazon storefront to offer some budget-friendly tech accessories to shore up your on-road and at-home workstations – the brand makes some of the most affordable gear of this type on Amazon and now’s your chance to save even more. All of the deals can be found right here and there are some of our top picks waiting down below the fold.

Lamicall Tech accessory Gold Box deals:

Swing by our smartphone accessories deal hub for even more discounted gear to supplement your EDC and tech setups. But if you’re partial to the higher-end add-ons, Twelve South’s gear is some of the best and you’ll see various markdowns live right here alongside our hands-on review of its new Curve SE MacBook Stand as well.

Lamicall Metal Smartphone Stand features:

The iPhone stand is made of high-quality aluminum alloy with a nice finish. Stable and easy to watch Youtube or FaceTime. Besides, rubber non-slip pads protect the surface of your phone case and desk from scratches. Using this desktop phone holder at home to prop up your phone, you can better view recipes while cooking. It’s also great for on your nightstand, so no more fumbling around in the morning to shut off the alarm. The phone cradle for desk provides you with a comfortable viewing angle. Put it on your office desk, and you can see at a glace incoming notifications and calls when the phone is in silent mode.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!