Segway’s Ninebot F40 Electric Scooter falls $207 to $592 as summer enters final month

Amazon is offering the Segway Ninebot F40 Electric Kick Scooter for $592.24 shipped. While not the lowest price we’ve seen for this product, today’s offer amounts to $207 in savings from the usual $800. The flagship of the F series lineup, this electric scooter boasts a top speed of 18.6 MPH, and a guaranteed 25 mile travel distance on a single charge thanks to its 350W motor. It also sports 10 inch pneumatic tires paired with upgraded shock absorption providing a smoother ride on rough surfaces, as well as safer breaking options from its front-wheel drum brake which complements its typical regenerative breaking features.

Looking for a cheaper option? Well Segway’s Ninebot F30 Scooter might be more in your price range at $424.95, steadily falling from its $580 price back in May. This model is also powered by a 350W motor, with a slightly lower travel distance of 18.6 miles and speed of 15.5 MPH. It possesses the same pneumatic tires, shock absorption, braking features and is also able to handle steep hill climbs like the model above.



And if you’re still looking for something a little less, Segway’s Ninebot F25 is available on Amazon for $399, offering a 300W motor delivering a 15.5 MPH speed and a travel distance of 12.4 miles. It’s an excellent starter scooter for the Ninebot Series, however, customers may feel paying the extra $25.95 for the Ninebot F30 Scooter is worth the extra 6.2 miles of travel distance.

Equipped with a front-wheel mechanical drum brake and a regenerative electric rear brake, the dual brake system ensures a safe ride.

