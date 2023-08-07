Save up to 40% on smart Govee air purifiers today from $80, or with Siri support for $120

The official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering its H7123 Life Smart Air Purifier for $79.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $130, you’re looking at $50 or nearly 40% in savings for the lowest we can find. Today’s offer comes in at $23 under the previous deal price and one of the lowest totals we have tracked since this model hit Amazon back in March. Sporting a 4-stage washable H13 HEPA filtration system, it is designed to capture “at least 99.97% of 0.3 micron particles” in the air with the ability to clean a 991-square foot space in an hour. As the name suggests, this model also works alongside the Govee app as well Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT gear for remote control action and monitoring purposes – the auto mode leverages the unit’s sensor to detect “air quality and auto-adjusts the purification speed” accordingly. More deals and details below.

If you’re looking for something more powerful, the brand’s Amazon store is also offering its larger H7122 model capable of cleaning 1,837-square foot spaces in an hour down at $119.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon here as well. This model delivers a similar feature set with a larger and more powerful form-factor that can be controlled via the Govee app but also adds support for Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT, and Apple’s Siri assistant.

Levoit is a particularly popular name in the air purification business, and if you don’t mind side-stepping the smartphone and voice control tech, a solid option for saving some cash. This LV-H128 variant is currently sitting at $40 on Amazon and is a notable popular option for smaller spaces. Swing by our smart home hub for more price drops.

Govee H7123 Life Smart Air Purifier features:

Smart Control via App & Alexa: Use Alexa to activate your smart air purifier, or turn it off remotely via Govee Home App while away from home, making your life smarter and more efficient. Compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT.

Auto Mode: The sensor in the air purifiers for pets hair detects air quality and auto-adjusts the purification speed based on the air quality. It will stop running when the air quality is excellent for 30 min, saving you more energy.

4-Stage Filtration: The H7123 air purifier for bedrooms contains H13 HEPA filter and 30% more carbon. Decompose odor and filter particles such as PM 2.5 more efficiently. The washable pre-filter reduces clogging and extends filter life by 6-8 months.

Breathe Fresh Air: Certified by Energy Star, ETL, FCC, and CA65, Govee Life H7123 air purifiers with washable filters capture at least 99.97% of 0.3 micron particles in the air, cleans a 198 sqft room 5 times an hour and a 991 sqft room once an hour.

