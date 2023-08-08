Anker’s new 256Wh Portable Power Station switches to LiFePO4 batteries at $187

Many enjoy escaping our cities and suburbs for the tranquility of nature, and every single one of us has found ourselves at one time or another in need of a mobile power source when out camping and glamping. Well, Amazon is offering the perfect solution to the problem with the Anker 521 Portable Power Station dropping to 186.99 shipped. Now 25% off its normal price, this deal is the all-time lowest we have seen for this product from Anker. With a proprietary long-lasting technology InfiniPower, combined with LiFePO4 batteries, a smart temperature control system that monitors temperature up to 100 times per second, and impact-resistant structural design, Anker 521 Power Station is designed to reliably power your devices every day for 10 years – and even comes with a 5-year warranty! This power station houses a 256Wh Solar Generator compatible with a wide array of solar panel options and has all the ports you need to charge your devices and appliances over your weekend getaways, including 2 AC ports, 2 USB-A ports, a USB-C port, and a car outlet.

An alternative deal for the Anker 521 Power Station, includes the addition of Anker’s 100W foldable 625 Solar Panel for $449. Down from its usual bundled price of $499, this 10% off deal offers you the complete package to rest easy beneath the stars knowing that while the sun continues to rise and fall, you’ll never worry about your devices and appliances running out of juice. It comes with a DC adapter, solar charging cable, XT-60 To DC7909 connector, car charging cable, the same 5-year warranty for the power station, as well as an 18-month warranty for the solar panel.

For the backpackers who might not have the money nor want to carry much, consider this 2-Pack Collapsible LED Camping Lantern for $19. This compact and lightweight lantern has 3 individual COB strip LEDs offering 300 lumens and a 360 degree light output. It can be powered by its Built-in 1800mAh rechargeable battery or by three AA batteries, and comes equipped with a USB-C Input port to charge itself as well as a USB-A output port to charge your devices in emergency.

Anker 521 Portable Power Station Features:

Long-Lasting Portable Power Station With a 10-Year Lifespan. With its LiFePO4 batteries, ultra-durable electronic components, a smart temperature control system that monitors temperature up to 100 times per second, and impact-resistant structural design, it is built to last over a decade, even with everyday use. The high capacity portable power station pumps out 256Wh of power— and with its 2 AC ports, 2 USB-A ports, a USB-C port, and a car outlet, it is the perfect companion to charge your devices and small appliances during a weekend trip.

