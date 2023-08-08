Greenworks’ 40V 16-inch cordless chainsaw includes 4Ah battery and charger for $132

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 40V 16-inch Cordless Brushless Chainsaw Kit for $132.04 shipped. Down from $163, this deal marks the lowest price we’ve seen for this product in eight months. It’s a perfect addition to your arsenal of tools – and it’s easy to use! It has a push button start, requires no gas or fumes, no carburetor, no spark plug, and no starter rope. It has a 16-inch chain and bar, and its 4Ah battery will allow up to 100 cuts on 4×4 lumber on a single charge. The brushless motor also has twice the torque of its brushed counterparts, and its automatic oiler will ensure a evenly lubricated chain and increased productivity.

If you’re strapped for cash, then consider the Greenworks 10.5 Amp 14-Inch Corded Chainsaw for $75. It isn’t battery powered like the model above, but for nearly half the price, along with the use of an extension cord, it’s definitely still a deal to consider!



And don’t miss out on the great deal for Greenworks’ 24V 8-inch cordless pole saw and 20-inch pole hedge trimmer combo currently priced at $134. Currently 36% off, down from its usual price of $210, this deal has dropped to the all-time lowest price we have seen for this product.

Greenworks’ 40V 16-inch Cordless Chainsaw Features:

Gives a great performance for tree cutting and can get up to 100 cuts on 4×4 lumber on a single charge. Brushless motor provides twice as much torque as brushed models, providing more power, longer runtimes, quiet operation, and extended motor life. Has a mechanical chain break for added safety, an automatic oiler for proper lubrication and increased productivity, and possesses a push button start, with no gas or fumes, no carburetor, no spark plug, and no starter rope.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!