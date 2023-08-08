Greenworks’ 40V 16-inch cordless chainsaw includes 4Ah battery and charger for $132

Reinette LeJeune -
AmazonGreen DealsAnker
$31 $132

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 40V 16-inch Cordless Brushless Chainsaw Kit for $132.04 shipped. Down from $163, this deal marks the lowest price we’ve seen for this product in eight months. It’s a perfect addition to your arsenal of tools – and it’s easy to use! It has a push button start, requires no gas or fumes, no carburetor, no spark plug, and no starter rope. It has a 16-inch chain and bar, and its 4Ah battery will allow up to 100 cuts on 4×4 lumber on a single charge. The brushless motor also has twice the torque of its brushed counterparts, and its automatic oiler will ensure a evenly lubricated chain and increased productivity.

If you’re strapped for cash, then consider the Greenworks 10.5 Amp 14-Inch Corded Chainsaw for $75. It isn’t battery powered like the model above, but for nearly half the price, along with the use of an extension cord, it’s definitely still a deal to consider!

And don’t miss out on the great deal for Greenworks’ 24V 8-inch cordless pole saw and 20-inch pole hedge trimmer combo currently priced at $134. Currently 36% off, down from its usual price of $210, this deal has dropped to the all-time lowest price we have seen for this product. 

Greenworks’ 40V 16-inch Cordless Chainsaw Features:

Gives a great performance for tree cutting and can get up to 100 cuts on 4×4 lumber on a single charge. Brushless motor provides twice as much torque as brushed models, providing more power, longer runtimes, quiet operation, and extended motor life. Has a mechanical chain break for added safety, an automatic oiler for proper lubrication and increased productivity, and possesses a push button start, with no gas or fumes, no carburetor, no spark plug, and no starter rope.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…
Anker

About the Author

Reinette LeJeune

LEGO’s 2,900-piece Floral Art set assembles one o...
Cuisinart’s sleek Touchscreen Coffee Grinder with...
iBrave Cloud Web Hosting drops down to just $100 (Reg. ...
Illari enters the fray in Overwatch 2 as game’s lates...
Check out the ‘world’s first wireless OLED TV’ fr...
Anker’s new 256Wh Portable Power Station switches...
Caudabe offers up to 40% off sitewide with deals from $...
UGREEN’s new 10,000mAh MagSafe battery pack charg...
Load more...
Show More Comments