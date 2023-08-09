Cuisinart Kitchen Pro Food Slicer saves you time in the kitchen at $70 low (save $30)

If you’re not a trained or practiced chef, the Cuisinart Kitchen Pro Food Slicer could take a lot of stress off your shoulders, and luckily Amazon is currently offering it for $70 shipped. Down from its usual price of $100, this 30% discount offers a perfect opportunity to upgrade your kitchen. Its stainless steel removable carriage houses a removable 7.5-inch undulated stainless steel cutting blade and the control knob adjusts from a paper-thin 1/32-inch cut to a thick 1/2-inch cut, easy for providing uniform slices as well as making cleanup as easy as 1-2-3.

Check out Cuisinart’s other products that are currently on sale, like the 3.5 Peak Hurricane Pro Blender for $269. Down from $400 thanks to a 33% discount, this is the lowest price for this product since 2022. It can produce 1,500 to 25,000 RPM, with its turbo boost reaching 30,000 RPM for maximum blending power. For a cheaper option, check out the Cuisinart 3-Cup Mini Food Processor and 56-Ounce Blender combo for $47, a 29% discount from $67. And if you’re in need of a new toaster, the Cuisinart CPT-320P1 Compact 2-Slice Toaster is currently down 50% to $38.

Cuisinart Kitchen Pro Food Slicer Features:

Removable 7.5-inch undulated stainless steel cutting blade. Cord length : 38 Inches. Stainless steel removable carriage. Slice control knob adjusts from a paper-thin 1/32 inch to a thick 1/2 inch. Premium-coated steel and die-cast aluminum housing. UC Cubic Feet: 1.29 blade, food guide and stainless steel carriage are all removable for easy cleanup.

