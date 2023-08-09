Cut electric costs with Jackery 200W Portable Solar Panel at $489 (Save $210)

Amazon is offering the Jackery SolarSaga 200W Portable Solar Panel for $489 shipped. Down from $699, this 30% off deal is a great find for campers and nomads alike, offering an opportunity to cut down on electricity needs and costs when you’re out and about. The advanced solar cells on this product provide higher conversion efficiency which outperforms comparable panels by 24.3%. Pairing well with other Jackery power stations, as well as some power stations from other brands, these panels are easily set up within seconds, making it a perfect outdoor travel companion. The ETFE-laminated case ensures the solar panel is durable enough for a longer lifespan, with a IP67 waterproof rating that ensures it can withstand harsh and wet weather.

Pairing the deal above with the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 2000 Plus is the ideal optimization for $2000, after clipping the on-page $200 coupon. This power station’s 2160Wh battery can completely charge in a matter of two to two and a half hours via panels or wall outlet, and can support any and all appliances you may need when on the road or out in nature.

Of course, many may not have the money for either of the above two deals. I recommend checking out some of these more affordable options for solar panels and power stations:

Jackery 200W Portable Solar Panel Features:

Advanced solar cells on the solar panel provide higher conversion efficiency of up to 24.3%, outperforming comparable solar panels – producing more power under similar conditions. It takes 2.5 hours to fully charge a Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 2000 PRO via 6 SolarSaga 200. At a few seconds to set up, the solar panel stands firmly thanks to its 3 kickstands. The recommended angle ensures optimum sunlight absorption, making for your perfect outdoor travel companion.

