End summer by cleaning your patio with Sun Joe’s 13A electric pressure washer at $173

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe SPX3000-XT1 XTREAM Electric Pressure Washer for $172.99 shipped, after the on-page $25 coupon is clipped. Dropping from its usual price of $240 thanks to an 18% discount, along with the coupon you’ll save a total of $67. With its 13-Amp motor, this power washer can reach pressures of 2200 lbs. per square inch, perfect for stripping away dirt, grease, and grime while its 1.65 gallon-per-minute max flow rate easily rinses away tough oil stains, mold, mildew, caked on mud, rust and other stubborn dirt and deposits. Its onboard 33.8 fl oz foam cannon aerates detergent and shoots it up to 15 feet to give your cleaning blast a boost. It also includes four quick-connect nozzles in a range of spray patterns from pin-point jet to fan spray tackle heavy, medium and light duty jobs. It even Automatically shuts off the pump when trigger is not engaged to save energy and prolong pump life – alternatively saving you from the costs of wasted fuel.

If you’re looking for a bundle for the above product, Amazon has a few to consider. First, the SPX3000-XT1 XTREAM can be bundled along with a 315-degree gutter cleaning attachment for $223, a 15% discount from its usual price of $265. Another option is bundling the pressure washer with Sun Joe’s Automobile Cleaning System for $243, saving you $56. This includes a utility bristle brush, a rotary wash brush, a wheel and rim brush, as well as a turbo nozzle and 20-inch rod – all to make sure your car and its undercarriage are properly taken care of. You can add a one gallon container of Sun Joe’s all-purpose heavy duty cleaner to this bundle for a total of $268.

Check out Sun Joe’s other products on sale to round out your armory of home care equipment. The 48-Volt IONMAX Cordless Chain Saw Kit is currently available on Amazon for $121. Down from $230, this product has a 1200W motor and 16-inch bar and chain that can easily cut through trunks, limbs, logs and branches up to 15.5” wide. With summer coming to an end and fall on the horizon, this chainsaw is an excellent addition to anyone’s tool shed.

Sun Joe SPX3000-XT1 Pressure Washer Features:

Xtream Foaming, Xtream Cleaning and Xtream Rinsing help you win the war on the grime! Powerful 13-amp motor; onboard 33.8 fl oz foam cannon aerates detergent and shoots it up to 15 feet to give your cleaning blast a boost. Four quick-connect nozzles in a range of spray patterns from pin-point jet to fan spray tackle heavy, medium and light duty jobs. Automatically shuts off the pump when trigger is not engaged to save energy and prolong pump life.

