Eve Aqua HomeKit water controller keeps your sprinklers on schedule for $120 (Save $30)

Amazon is offering the Eve Aqua HomeKit Smart Water Controller for $119.95 shipped, with clipping of the on-page $30 coupon. This $30 discount matches our previous coverage of this item a few months ago with the still-lowest price so far seen. With this product from Eve, you will be able to control your sprinkler or irrigation system via the Eve app or Siri. You can set up schedules that automatically water your garden independently off your iPhone or home network, even when you’re away on vacation. Say goodbye to watching your water meter or flooding your garden thanks to the system’s auto shut-off function, while simultaneously keeping track of how much water your garden is consuming. It is compatible with all popular hose systems and multi-channel water distributors like Gardena or Kärcher. This battery-operated, weatherproof and UV resistant product was developed in Germany for maximum performance under every possible condition. Eve’s HomeKit support offers unparalleled ease of use as well as advanced security while not requiring a bridge or gateway network – it’s compatible with Thread out of the box. Privacy is also 100% guaranteed; no cloud, no registration, no tracking.

If you’re looking to bring more smart device control into your home, check out the Apple HomeKit Smart Plug 4-Pack for $38, a 24% discount from its usual $50 price tag. While these smart plugs won’t work alongside Siri, they do support Alexa and Assistant-enabled devices and are able to fully monitor your energy usage in real time.

There are plenty of deals closing out the end of summer for lawn and garden-care. Check out Greenworks’ 24V 8-inch Cordless Polesaw and 20-inch Pole Hedge Trimmer Combo for $135. Currently 36% off, down from its usual price of $210, this deal has dropped to an all-time lowest price. This kit trades in the loud and smelly gas engine for a eco-friendly 24V battery that will allow you to keep your trees and hedges trimmed and healthy, while also saving you from regular fuel costs.

Eve Aqua HomeKit Water Controller Features:

Control your sprinkler or irrigation system via the Eve app, Siri, or onboard button. Or effortlessly set up schedules that automatically water your garden independently of your iPhone and home network – even when you’re on vacation. Say goodbye to watching the water meter or flooding your garden thanks to the auto shut-off function, and keep track of how much water your garden is consuming. Compatible with all popular hose systems and multi-channel water distributors such as from Gardena or Kärcher, offers 7 watering periods. HomeKit-enabled for unparalleled ease of use and advanced security.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!