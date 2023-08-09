Gotrax Eclipse Ultra electric scooter can hit 20 MPH top speeds at $750 low (Save $100)

Amazon is offering the Gotrax Eclipse Ultra Electric Scooter for $749.99 shipped, after the on-page $100 coupon is clipped. This is one of the first discounts we’ve seen for this product and an all-time low with use of the coupon, which drops the price down from its usual $850. This model is centered around a 48V 500W motor that can reach speeds of 20 MPH with its two gear options, as well as carry you up to 32 miles on a single charge. Comfort and stability are provided by the equipped 10-inch pneumatic tires alongside the front and rear dual suspension. Its front and rear double disc brake lever, in combination with its EABS brake, ensures the riders’ safety. Likewise, with its bright front headlights and flashing red taillights when braking, ensures a safer ride at night. This model also includes an electric code lock to protect the scooter from theft, as well as a rear shelf to store helmets, packages, shopping items, backpacks, and raincoats. Gotrax also offers customers a 24-hour customer service experience with guaranteed free part replacement for any malfunctioning defects.

Looking for a more affordable option without some accessories? Well, Gotrax also offers a cheaper option for its Eclipse Electric Scooter for $600. This scooter is almost identical to the above model, with the same 500W motor that can peak out at 20 MPH with its two gears, but its 36V 12AH 432Wh battery travels to a max of 28 miles on a single charge. For the price difference, losing 4 miles of travel distance is not that much of a loss. It also does not include the rear shelf and seat option, but it does still possess the same pneumatic tires and electric code lock, as well as Gotrax’s commitment to 24-hour customer service options.

And if you’re still looking for something a little less, I recommend checking out these deals going on for the Segway Ninebot Series:

Gotrax Eclipse Ultra Features:

Gotrax Eclipse Ultra Saddle electric scooter has a powerful 500W nominal motor that can reach a max speed of 20MPH and travel up to 32 miles, making it perfect for high-speed commuting and adventurous rides. With two gear speed settings (Gear1, 15.5MPH, Gear2, 20MPH) and cruise control, you can enjoy a smooth and comfortable ride. Equipped with 10″ pneumatic tires and front and rear dual suspension, provides fantastic comfort and stability.

