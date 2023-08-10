This Level 2 electric car charger works with Teslas and more at $228 (Reg. $300)

Amazon is offering the VOLTORB Level 2 Electric Vehicle EV Charger for $227.99 shipped. A 24% discount, this is a deal designed for those investing in an electric future. This portable charger with NEMA 14-50 plug can charge your car 6x faster than normal wall outlet – where a level 1 charger averages 4 miles of driving per hour of charge, a level 2 charger averages 32 miles of driving range per hour of charge. This 20-foot cable has a rated voltage of 230V AC and a rated current of 32A max. The 2.8-inch screen displays charging data in time, with the working temperature of the charger available for monitoring at any point in its use. It possesses a safety feature where if the safe temperature is exceeded, the charging pile will stop working and automatically resume once temperatures have returned to normal. The smart chip can also fix common charging errors to ensure stable operations, and the rated power can be switched with the press of a button. This product is compatible with most electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, including the Tesla Model, Audi e-tron, Nissan Leaf, Chevrolet Volt, Toyota Prius, and Fiat 500E; and is also compatible with RV-type or a regular wall outlet with adapters, lowering your costs on installations.

Are you a practitioner of the nomadic lifestyle in your EV, unsure sometimes if you’ll be able to find an appropriate charging station before your vehicle runs out of juice? Have you ever considered buying a portable solar panel and power station for regular or emergency use? Consider getting yourself the Anker 521 Portable Power Station for $180. An alternative deal for the Anker 521 Power Station, includes the addition of Anker’s 100W foldable 625 Solar Panel for $449. While these might not fully charge your EV’s battery, its a safe option in case of emergencies.

There are also other areas where you could consider ditching the costly uncertainty of gas in favor of more affordable electric options – for starters, how about your lawn care equipment? Check out these on-going deals for lawn care options:

VOLTORB Level 2 Electric Vehicle EV Charger Features:

VOLTORB level 2 EV charger charges your vehicle quickly and effortless. The portable charger with NEMA 14-50 plug can charge your car 6x faster than normal wall outlet. 2.8-inch large screen displays charging datas. The working temperature of the charger can be monitored at any time. Once the safe temperature is exceeded, the charging pile will stop working and automatically resume charging when the temperature returns to normal. compatible with most electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid cars, including the Tesla Model, Audi e-tron, Nissan Leaf, Chevrolet Volt, Toyota Prius, Fiat 500E, etc.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!