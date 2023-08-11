BLACK+DECKER 40V MAX Cordless Hedge Trimmer cut down to $116 (Reg. $149)

Amazon is offering the BLACK+DECKER 40V MAX Cordless Hedge Trimmer for $115.99 shipped. Down from $149, this 22% discount is the second lowest price we’ve seen for this product in two years. With its 40V Lithium Ion battery and 24-inch dual-action blades, this trimmer delivers power and speed – able to cut up to 6000-square feet of hedges per charge with less vibration for faster trimming. Its wrap around handle provides comfort and control in vertical and horizontal trimming application, and its full-length trigger features a soft grip handle for added comfort during use.

If you’re looking for alternative options for your hedge trimming needs, Greenworks’ 24V 8-inch Cordless Polesaw and 20-inch Pole Hedge Trimmer Combo is on sale for $134. An all-time low price for this product, It includes an 8-inch bar and chain pole saw with an automatic oiler that applies oil to the bar and chain to ensure durability and extension of life, as well as a 20-inch blade pole hedge trimmer that is great for reaching higher spots without the need for a ladder. You’ll also receive the 2Ah battery and charger to round out the package.

Sun Joe offers two cheaper alternatives that will take less of a toll on your wallet. The first is the Sun Joe 10-inch 8A Electric Pole Saw for $68 on Amazon, which is neither cordless nor combined with a hedge trimmer, but still an affordable option all the same. The second is the Sun Joe 8-Inch 8A 2-in-1 Convertible Pole Chain Saw for $76 on Amazon, which is similar to the previous model, except for its ability to be converted to either a pole saw or a handheld chainsaw.

BLACK+DECKER 40V MAX Cordless Hedge Trimmer Features:

Powerful 40V Lithium Ion battery of the cordless hedge trimmer delivers power and run-time to complete the toughest jobs. 24 inch dual-action blades of the battery powered hedge trimmer cut branches fast with less vibration. Trimmers for plants have extended reach blades with a 3/4 inch cut capacity trim more in less time. Up to 6000 sq ft of actual hedges trimmed per charge.

