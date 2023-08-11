Ecosmart ECO 36 Electric Tankless Water Heater keeps it steamy for $450 (Reg. $600)

Amazon is offering a chance to cut down those water heating costs with the Ecosmart ECO 36 36kw 240V Electric Tankless Water Heater for $450.35 shipped. Down from its usual price of $600, this 150A water heater has a 6-gallon capacity and is only 3.6-inches x 21-inches x 17-inches, taking up far less space than a standard water heater while being 99.8% energy efficient and saving you 50-60% on heating costs. Its sleek and compact design features a digital output temperature display, and fits pipes with a 3/4-inch NPT. It requires a 4 x 40A breaker. This would make a wonderful investment for your future, as this device will pay for itself with the money you’ll be saving.

For cheaper alternatives, check out the Thermomate Tankless Electric 18kW 240 V Water Heater for $315, with clipping of the on-page $35 off coupon. This on-demand tankless electric water heater, provides hot water in 3 seconds when you need it and as long as you need, eliminating wait time, and ensuring you never run out of hot water again. It requires two Double-pole 40AMP Breakers to Achieve the 240V needed to operate smoothly. It features a self-modulating technology that regulates the amount of energy required to heat water, saving up to 60% on water heating cost comparing to traditional tank water heater.

Amazon is also offering the Airthereal 18 kW Electric Tankless Water Heater for $260, with clipping of the on-page $40 off coupon. Like the above deals, this water heater also boasts a guarantee to provide endless hot water on demand with no preheating, temperature fluctuations, or running out of hot water in the tank while also saving you up to 50% on water heating costs.

Ecosmart ECO 36 Electric Tankless Water Heater Features:

Sleek and compact design with digital output temperature display. ECOSMART tankless water heaters are 99.8-percent energy efficient. Manufactured in United States. Pipe Fittings: 3/4-inch NPT. Required Breaker: 4 x 40 A.

