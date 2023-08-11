Secure Pad & Quill’s luxurious magnetic leather MacBook stand now $77 (Reg. $119), more

We are now tracking some notable pre-order deals on the brand new Pad & Quill leather MacBook bag collection as well as the Travel Leather Laptop Stand at $77.35 shipped. Regularly $119, if you apply coupon code PQ20 at checkout the already marked down listing will drop even lower. This model was available for a touch less during the early phase of the successful crowd funding campaign that has since ended, but this is the lowest price we have tracked otherwise. This listing comes directly from the brand’s official site and is only available in limited quantities, so you might want to lock yours in now while it’s on sale. Available in three colors, you’re looking at another handmade premium leather accessory from the brand designed to provide your MacBook a luxurious home both at home and on the go while delivering something a little bit different than the sea of metal risers we see all the time. Head below for more details.

Made from a single piece of American leather and held together via parachute-grade, UV-resistant nylon stitching, it is heavily inspired by “mid-century design” and made to fold down flat for easy transportation. Once you pull it out of your bag or briefcase, it is utilizes “an array of rare earth magnets to create a solid and stable stand for” tablets and laptops up to 17-inches in size.

You can browse through the rest of the brand new Pad & Quill leather MacBook bags and carriers on this landing page and remember to use the code above to lock in your discounted pre-order.

If you’re to into the more premium leather treatment above, check out these metal and much more affordable options from UGREEN starting from $17.50 Prime shipped. And then dive into our hands-on review of thenew Curve SE MacBook Stand from Twelve South while you’re at it.

Pad & Quill Travel Leather Laptop Stand features:

Introducing the leather and magnetic stand for laptops and tablets, exquisitely handcrafted from a single piece of American leather. Inspired by mid-century design, this remarkable stand embodies timeless elegance and exceptional portability. Its compact and lightweight construction ensures it easily accompanies you on your travels, effortlessly fitting into your bag or briefcase. So, whether you’re working on the go or setting up a temporary office, this trusted companion provides a secure and stylish platform for your laptop.

