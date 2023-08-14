GAP Factory Friends and Family Event takes 50% off sitewide + extra 10% off your purchase

Ali Smith -
50% off + 10% off

GAP Factory’s Friends and Family Event is offering 50% off sitewide and an extra 10% off your purchase with code FFBONUS at checkout. GAP Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Relaxed Rugby Shirt that’s currently marked down to $16 and originally sold for $45. This classic t-shirt looks nice with shorts, jeans, khaki pants, joggers, and more. This lightweight shirt is nice for transitioning weather and it can easily be layered. Plus, you can choose from three color options and it’s rated 4.5/5 stars from GAP Factory customers. Find even more deals by heading below or shop the entire event here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

