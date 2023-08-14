GAP Factory Friends and Family Event takes 50% off sitewide + extra 10% off your purchase

GAP Factory’s Friends and Family Event is offering 50% off sitewide and an extra 10% off your purchase with code FFBONUS at checkout. GAP Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Relaxed Rugby Shirt that’s currently marked down to $16 and originally sold for $45. This classic t-shirt looks nice with shorts, jeans, khaki pants, joggers, and more. This lightweight shirt is nice for transitioning weather and it can easily be layered. Plus, you can choose from three color options and it’s rated 4.5/5 stars from GAP Factory customers. Find even more deals by heading below or shop the entire event here.
Our top picks for men include:
- GapFit Performance Joggers $30 (Orig. $60)
- Stretch Pique Polo Shirt $17 (Orig. $35)
- Logo Colorblock Hoodie $30 (Orig. $60)
- Relaxed Rugby Shirt $18 (Orig. $45)
- ColdControl Puffer Vest $30 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Icon Denim Jacket with Washwell $35 (Orig. $70)
- Relaxed Stripe Turtleneck Tunic Sweater $40 (Orig. $80)
- Long Topcoat $69 (Orig. $138)
- Belted Puff Sleeve Denim Jacket with Washwell $50 (Orig. $100)
- Mixed-Stitch Cardigan $35 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
