Logitech G PRO X Wireless Lightspeed surround sound gaming headset now 30% off at $160

Amazon is offering the Logitech G PRO X Wireless Lightspeed Gaming Headset for $159.99 shipped. Down from its usual price of $230, this 30% discount matches the lowest price we’ve seen for this product in previous months. Based on the award-winning PRO Gaming Headset design, the PRO X features high-quality materials, advanced communications, precision audio and total wireless freedom for your gaming needs. It offers up to 20+ hours of battery life and up to 15 meters of 2.4 GHz wireless range. This headset features X 2.0 7.1 surround sound channel with object-based surround sound for better positional and distance awareness of objects in-game. The advanced PRO-G 50mm drivers deliver clear and precise sound imaging with an improved bass response. Footsteps and environmental cues will come through with more clarity giving you the advantage over the competition.

Logitech has a few deals currently running on Amazon for audio equipment. The Logitech G FITS True Wireless Gaming Earbuds are on sale for $150, down from its usual $230. Upon first use, the G FITS patented LIGHTFORM technology molds to create a custom fit for your ears in just 60 seconds, providing the best-in-class passive sound isolation. They are each equipped with 10mm drivers to deliver a full, warm, detailed sound with deep punchy bass, while the built-in beamforming microphones ensure you’ll be heard loud and clear.

If you’re looking for a cheaper option for headphones, as well as gaming mice, consider the Logitech G Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Bundle for $66. This headset weighs only 165g, making it comfortable to wear all day long and paired with a lightweight computer mouse to provide you with high maneuverability at only 99g. Its wireless technology promises a lag-free ultra-fast gaming experience, delivering pro-grade responsiveness and reliability.

Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headset Features:

Based on the award-winning PRO Gaming Headset design, the PRO X Wireless headset features high-quality materials, advanced communications, precision audio and total wireless freedom. High performance PRO X gaming headset with Lightspeed wireless technology, up to 20-plus hours of battery life and up to 15 m of 2.4 GHz wireless range.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!