This 16-foot meross smart LED light strip works with Google Assistant at just $10 (Save 50%)

Amazon is offering the meross 16.4-foot Smart LED Strip Light for $9.99 shipped. This is matching lowest price we have seen for this product at 50% off, giving you the perfect opportunity to set the mood in your home for little expense. These 16.4-foot long RGB LED strip lights can be managed via voice control and smartphone through the meross app, compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings. It allows you to create your ideal scene through its multi-color options, with adjustable and dimming capabilities. Be the talk of the party scene throughout the year with these popular choices for holidays like Christmas, Halloween, and New Years.

Amazon is also offering discounts on meross’ Smart LED Light Bulb packs. These 60W color-changing bulbs are an upgrade from previous versions, and are compatible with Apple HomeKit, Apple Watch, Siri, Alexa Echo, Echo Dot, Google Assistant, and SmartThings. You can get the 2-pack of bulbs for $23, with the on-page $6 off coupon, or the 4-pack for $40, with the on-page $10 off coupon.

If you’re looking for more advanced smart lights for your home at an affordable price, check out these discounts on Govee light products. Their vibrancy will provide added multicolor lighting to any space while taking financial concerns into account.

meross’ 16.4ft Smart LED Strip Light Features:

You can manage the led strip lights via voice control and smartphone. Control your light strip with Meross app. Note: The LED light strip only supports 2.4GHz networks. The 16.4ft RGB LED strip light can be used to decorate your home. Smart strip lights are also a popular choice for holidays like Christmas, Halloween, Parties and New Year etc. Ideal decoration for your bedroom, computer, TV, ceiling, stairs, kitchen cabinet, porch, desk, and living room.

