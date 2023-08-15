Cricut crafting machines/heat presses up to 35% off from $99, plus add-ons from $12.50

For all of you home craft aficionados and DIY tinkerers, we are now tracking solid price drops on a range of Cricut machines and accessories from $12.50. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Whether you’re crafting your own cards, trinkets, and labels or printing mugs and hats, Cricut is one of the best and most well-known brands in the space when it comes to delivering relatively affordable solutions for at-home. Today, we are seeing some of the best post-Prime Day prices on a range of its gear from the entry-level cutting machines to hat presses and more, some of which are very close to what we saw last month and others are back down to the holiday-worthy pricing. Head below the fold for a closer look at the deals. 

Today’s Cricut crafting deals:

In many cases with the Cricut gear, you’re going to want to plan out your designs before crafting them on some of kind PC, MacBook, iPad, or otherwise. And 9to5Toys is the best place to ensure you can score one of those without paying anywhere near full price. All of the best MacBook deals on the internet are right here, and the same goes for Apple’s iPad here

Cricut Joy Machine features:

  • Works with 50+ materials, including popular materials like vinyl, iron-on & cardstock
  • Cuts intricate designs with precision
  • Writes, draws & foils
  • Free, easy-to-learn Design Space app
  • Bluetooth wireless technology
  • Upload & cut your own designs or choose from the Cricut Design Space library
  • Free live workshops, online courses & beginner cheatsheets
  • World-class customer support is available via phone or chat

