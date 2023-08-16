Dockers Factory Sale takes up to 75% off hundreds of styles: Khakis, t-shirts, more

The Dockers Factory Sale is offering up to 75% off hundreds of styles. Prices are as marked. Dockers Crew Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Easily update your wardrobe for back to school with deals on pants, button-down shirts, polos, sweatshirts, accessories, and more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Slim Fit Khaki Pants that are currently marked down to $25. For comparison, these pants were originally priced at $66 and you can choose from eight color options. The fabric is infused with stretch for 360 mobility and total comfort. Better yet, the material features a wrinkle-resistant design to keep you looking polished wherever you go. With over 300 positive reviews from Dockers customers, this style is rated 4.3/5 stars. Looking for more deals? Be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

