Anker’s treat-tossing 360-degree pet cam keeps a close eye on the pups at $150 low ($60 off)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering up to 33% off a range of Anker eufy indoor smart cameras, lighting, and more. One standout has its 2023 model eufy 2K Smart Pet Camera down at $149.99 shipped. Regularly $210, you’re looking at $60 or nearly 30% in savings for the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal also comes in as the best price we have tracked on this model since its release this past spring. With no monthly fee required, it delivers real-time 2K feeds of your pets directly to your smart device alongside night vision, smart barking alerts, and a 360-degree view – the entire unit can spin around completely. From there, you’ll also find an onboard treat dispenser with an “anti-clog design [that] keeps you playing with Rover, not fishing out stuck treats.” Head below for more deals and details.

You can browse through the rest of the Anker eufy smart camera sale right here featuring whole home monitoring, baby cams, wall light models, and more. The deals start from $29 shipped and you’ll find everything neatly organized on this page for you.

If a more basic pet cam will do the trick, you’ll find some additional indoor monitoring systems in today’s Anker sale or you can take a look at the base model Petcube. This one sells on Amazon for $35 shipped and delivers night vision, 2-way audio, and smart alerts at a much more affordable rate. Just don’t expect to score the 360-degree rotation and treat-tossing action you’ll find on the model highlighted above.

Then swing by our smart home hub for more.

Anker eufy 2K Smart Pet Camera features:

Fun Treat Dispenser: Keep your dog or cat entertained and happy with the pet camera’s treat dispenser. Plus, Pet Camera’s unique anti-clog design keeps you playing with Rover, not fishing out stuck treats.

2K Resolution even at Night: Capture your furbaby’s cuteness in stunning 2K full HD day or night with powerful night vision. Watch in real-time on the eufy Pet app. Share the fun with your family too, watch together even when apart with multiple users able to watch the live feed at the same time. Note: Pet Camera only supports 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi connections.

Smart Barking Alerts and Activity Notification*: While you’re away, Pet Camera is hot on your dog or cat’s tail. You’ll get notifications* via Pet Camera’s phone app for every woof, meow, or movement detected, along with anything unexpected inside your home.

