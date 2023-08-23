Bowflex’s regularly $599 adjustable SelectTech curl bar now down at $449 shipped

While your chances to get to the beach this summer might be quickly coming to end, there’s still next year and now’s the perfect time to get your home gym ready for it. Amazon is now offering the Bowflex Adjustable SelectTech Curl Bar system for $449 shipped. Regularly $599, this is a solid $150 price drop and the best price we can find. This model is still fetching the full $600 list at Best Buy. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the lowest we have tracked on Amazon this year outside of a couple limited 1-day offers and the $436 Prime Day price. Much like the brand’s popular adjustable dumbbells and kettlebell, the Bowflex SelectTech Curl Bar delivers a versatile workout system that supports a wide range of exercises in the process. Users can adjust the weight from 20-pounds up to 80 incrementally via the onboard selection dials. It also includes a JRNY mobile-only membership for 2 months of guided workouts. More details below.

You could opt for a more traditional curl bar, like this Marcy Threaded Chrome model at $50 shipped, but you will have to supply your own weight plates and adjust it the manual way. Even still, it will for the most part provide a similar workout experience otherwise and for even less than the adjustable model above.

If you’re looking to add a high-tech workout companion to your setup, it doesn’t get much better than Apple Watch Ultra, especially if it’s on sale. The official Amazon listings are now up to $99 off the going rates on various configurations, allowing you to slap Apple’s flagship wearable on your wrist at one of the best prices of the year. Dive into our deal coverage for a closer look.

Bowflex Adjustable SelectTech Curl Bar features:

Easily switch between 7 different weights (20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70 and 80 lbs) and perform a variety of full-body exercises with the barbell and the curl bar. With the turn of a dial you can easily change your weight setting and switch from one exercise to the next. The convenient SelectTech 2080 Barbell with Curl Bar system replaces 7 barbells and 7 curl bars and can be stored almost anywhere in your home.

