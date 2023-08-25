lululemon offers weekly specials from $9: T-shirts, joggers, shorts, polos, more

Ali Smith -
FashionLululemon
50% off from $9
a store front at day

lululemon offers its new weekly specials with deals from $9. Prices are as marked. Plus, all orders receive free delivery. During this sale you can find deals on t-shirts, joggers, shorts, polos, jackets, and more. A standout from this sale is the Commission Golf Shorts for men that are currently marked down to $69 and originally sold for $98. This style is lightweight, stretch infused, breathable, and the fabric is water-resistant. Plus, it has a small drop-in pocket on the right-hand side for tees. With over 130 positive reviews, these shorts are rated 4/5 stars. Head below to find even more deals or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

