lululemon offers weekly specials from $9: T-shirts, joggers, shorts, polos, more

lululemon offers its new weekly specials with deals from $9. Prices are as marked. Plus, all orders receive free delivery. During this sale you can find deals on t-shirts, joggers, shorts, polos, jackets, and more. A standout from this sale is the Commission Golf Shorts for men that are currently marked down to $69 and originally sold for $98. This style is lightweight, stretch infused, breathable, and the fabric is water-resistant. Plus, it has a small drop-in pocket on the right-hand side for tees. With over 130 positive reviews, these shorts are rated 4/5 stars. Head below to find even more deals or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Evergreen Jacket $94 (Orig. $168)
- Bowline Short 5-Inch $59 (Orig. $78)
- ABC Joggers WovenAir $99 (Orig. $128)
- Commission Golf Shorts $69 (Orig. $98)
- Always in Motion Long Boxers $94 (Orig. $118)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Align High-Rise Pants $79 (Orig. $98)
- Swiftly Tech Racerback Tank Top 2.0 $39 (Orig. $58)
- Align Tank Top $39 (Orig. $68)
- Hotty Hot Low-Rise Shorts $59 (Orig. $68)
- Pace Rival Mid-Rise Skirt $64 (Orig. $78)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!