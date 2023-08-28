OMOTON’s sand-blasted vertical metal MacBook/tablet stand now 50% off at $15

OT Shop (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) is now offering the upgraded OMOTON Double Vertical Laptop Stand for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to use code RMR57KJ6 at checkout or clip the on-page redeem button. Regularly $30 and as much as $35 in some colorways, this is at least 50% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. Today’s deal is also well under our previous $24 mentions and a particularly affordable way to neatly stow a pair of MacBooks, laptops, iPads, and more. Featuring a sand-blasted and CNC-machined anodized aluminum build with non-slip silicone coverage to help prevent scratching, you’ll find two slots to vertically lineup a pair of devices at the same time. The adjustable nature of the storage slots here also allows for wide compatibility with gear ranging from 14mm in thickness up to 42mm. Head below for additional details.

There’s not very many comparable vertical stands like this from brands we are as familiar with as OMOTON for less. But if you must save some extra cash, something like this Vaydeer variant comes in at $14 Prime shipped on Amazon, with a similarly expandable storage slot.

If you prefer something to perch your machine up to a more ergonomic and viewable level on your work surface, I have personally been eyeing the new Twelve South Curve SE MacBook stand and you should probably give it a look too. After recently going hands-on with the brand’s now more affordable solution, we are finding it hard not to at the very least recommend folks consider this model at $40 shipped.

OMOTON Double Vertical Laptop Stand features:

Updated Dock Version: Double dock stand capable of supporting two laptops simultaneously (e.g. MacBook, Samsung, Microsoft Surface, etc).

Adjustable Size: Adjustable width compatible with various laptops as well as the thickness of notebooks varying from 0.55in / 14mm to 1.65in / 42mm.

Protective Mat: Non-toxic and non-slip silicone mats cover the laptop slots to avoid scratches on your devices; non-slip silicone pads pads on the base ensure stability and security.

Durable and Stable: Its anodized aluminum is scratch-resistant and its wide base guarantees stability to prevent your laptop(s) from falling down.

