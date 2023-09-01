Apogee Labor Day deals: $200 off touchscreen Symphony interface, more from $199

Following the launch and our hands-on time with the brand new Focusrite Scarlett 4th Gen audio interfaces, it’s now time for the higher-end Apogee Labor Day sale. The brand’s lauded audio interfaces and mics don’t go on sale all that often and now’s your chance to save some serious cash on a pair of its more notable releases. I have been a big fan of its audio interfaces for years (if you’re willing to spend the cash on them) and it makes some of the better USB mics on the market to my ears. While it’s all a little (or a lot) more pricey than any of us would like, deals are now live on the Apogee MiC+ alongside the touchscreen-equipped Apogee Symphony Desktop pro interface at $200 off via its official Amazon storefront. Head below for a closer look at the deals.

Apogee Labor Day deals:

Apogee MiC+ $199 (Reg. $259) Professional cardioid condenser microphone capsule Pure digital connection for pristine sound quality up to 24-bit/ 96kHz 46dB of mic preamp gain, digitally controlled for greater precision Powerful headphone output with blend feature for zero latency recording No configuration required, just plug in and record

(Reg. $259) Apogee Symphony Desktop Pro Audio Interface $1,295 (Reg. $1,495) Dual combo jack inputs Touchscreen controls Neve 1066 or Ampex 601 mic preamp Preamps provide up to 75dB of clean gain. DualPath Monitoring Symphony ECS Channel Strip & Clearmountain’s Spaces

As we mentioned above, the new Focusrite Scarlett interfaces have arrived, they are wonderful, and even more affordable than the Apogee above. Get a complete breakdown of what to expect in our hands-on review alongside options starting from $140 shipped.

Apogee Symphony Desktop Pro Audio Interface features:

Get the sound of Symphony Mk ii right on your desk with our legendary A/D and D/A conversion that delivers ultra-low distortion and provides a transparent window into the sonic landscape of your mix and recordings. Hands-on processing with Symphony’s touch screen that allows you to dial in your perfect setting. Symphony Desktop’s preamps provide up to 75dB of clean gain. Choose between a Neve 1066 or Ampex 601 mic preamp that combines analog circuitry and DSP processing to create the richest and most authentic preamp modeling.

