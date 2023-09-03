Amazon’s Labor Day Fire tablet sale live at up to 30% off: New flagship Fire Max 11 $190, more

The Amazon Fire tablet Labor Day deals have now landed. Its collection of tablets are some of the most value-packed and affordable on the market and this weekend’s deals are now headlined by the new 64GB Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet from $189.99 shipped. Regularly $230, this is a solid $40 in savings and the best we can find. Today’s deal is matching both our previous mention and the lowest we have tracked outside of a brief and limited discount we spotted during Prime Day this year. This is the third time it has dropped in price since its debut back in May 2023. You’ll also find deals ready and waiting on the higher-end 128GB configuration at $239.99 shipped, down from the regular $280 list. Additional details below.

The new Amazon Fire Max 11 is the largest and most powerful model in the lineup. That flagship status comes centered around an 11-inch display with 2.4 million pixels (2000 x 1200 resolution) alongside an octa-core processor, 4 GB memory, and Wi-Fi 6. The aluminum build also houses 14-hour battery life, expandable storage via microSD cards, an 8MP camera, and Alexa action for your usual voice-based queries and to control your smart home gear – “use the smart home dashboard to control your connected devices at a touch. Show Mode turns Fire Max 11 into a smart display.”

More Amazon Labor Day Fire tablet deals:

Amazon Fire Max 11 features:

Vivid 11-inch screen with 2.4 million pixels (2000 x 1200 resolution) lets you see every detail of your favorite movies, TV shows, and games. Certified for low blue light. Built with a powerful octa-core processor, 4 GB memory, and Wi-Fi 6 for fast streaming, responsive gaming, and quick multitasking. Sleek aluminum design is also durable. It has strengthened glass and is 3 times as durable as the iPad 10.9-inch (10th generation) as measured in tumble tests. With 14-hour battery life, maximize your downtime for reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music at home and on-the-go. Save your favorites with 64 or 128 GB storage, and expand to up to 1 TB with micro-SD card (sold separately).

