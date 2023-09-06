Anker’s eufy smart scales now up to 25% off: P3 full color display $80, more from $40

We are now tracking some price drops on Anker’s eufy smart scales starting with the latest of the bunch, the P3 at $79.99 shipped. While only $10 off the going $90 price tag, this is a relatively rare deal matching the lowest we have tracked at Amazon. Boasting a large color readout directly on the middle of the scale, it tracks 16 body measurements, including body fat percentage and heart rate, and then sends it to your phone over Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. It will create a 3D avatar of your body’s progress app-side, much like the eufy Smart Scale P2 Apple Health-ready models down at $39.99 shipped and the P2 Pro at $59.99 shipped. Regularly $50 and $80 respectively, you’re looking at up to 25% off and the lowest prices we have tracked. More details below on these two.

Both of the P2 scales sync with Apple Health, Google Fit, or Fitbit apps to track your data with the pro model adding in additional standing heart rate tracking and the sensitive ITO-coating technology (also found on the P3) that “allows you to step on anywhere for the bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) to still give insightful readings.” Otherwise, you’re looking at the ability to tracking daily health and fitness metrics like weight, body fat, BMI, muscle mass, bone mass, and more.

For something more affordable in the smart scale category, check out this RENPHO model that comes in at a more affordable $18 Prime shipped right now. It might not be as high-tech looking, but can still measure 13 body metrics and delivers compatibility with Apple Watch, the Fitbit app, and Google Fit.

Another great workout companion is Apple Watch, and the latest Series 8 models are still on sale. Starting from $310, you’ll find various configurations marked down to supplement your high-tech fashion and workout game with Apple’s latest. Take a closer look right here.

eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro features:

Track your daily progress and monitor 16 detailed measurements of your body including weight, body fat, BMI, muscle mass, bone mass, and even your standing heart rate. The sensitive ITO-coating technology on Smart Scale P2 Pro allows you to step on anywhere for the bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) to still give insightful readings. High-precision manganese steel sensors can detect subtle weight changes accurately up to 50 g (0.1 lbs) so you can celebrate even the little wins.

