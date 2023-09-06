Anker’s eufy smart scales now up to 25% off: P3 full color display $80, more from $40

Justin Kahn -
AmazonFitness TrackerAnker
25% off From $40

We are now tracking some price drops on Anker’s eufy smart scales starting with the latest of the bunch, the P3 at $79.99 shipped. While only $10 off the going $90 price tag, this is a relatively rare deal matching the lowest we have tracked at Amazon. Boasting a large color readout directly on the middle of the scale, it tracks 16 body measurements, including body fat percentage and heart rate, and then sends it to your phone over Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. It will create a 3D avatar of your body’s progress app-side, much like the eufy Smart Scale P2 Apple Health-ready models down at $39.99 shipped and the P2 Pro at $59.99 shipped. Regularly $50 and $80 respectively, you’re looking at up to 25% off and the lowest prices we have tracked. More details below on these two. 

Both of the P2 scales sync with Apple Health, Google Fit, or Fitbit apps to track your data with the pro model adding in additional standing heart rate tracking and the sensitive ITO-coating technology (also found on the P3) that “allows you to step on anywhere for the bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) to still give insightful readings.” Otherwise, you’re looking at the ability to tracking daily health and fitness metrics like weight, body fat, BMI, muscle mass, bone mass, and more.

For something more affordable in the smart scale category, check out this RENPHO model that comes in at a more affordable $18 Prime shipped right now. It might not be as high-tech looking, but can still measure 13 body metrics and delivers compatibility with Apple Watch, the Fitbit app, and Google Fit. 

Another great workout companion is Apple Watch, and the latest Series 8 models are still on sale. Starting from $310, you’ll find various configurations marked down to supplement your high-tech fashion and workout game with Apple’s latest. Take a closer look right here

eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro features:

Track your daily progress and monitor 16 detailed measurements of your body including weight, body fat, BMI, muscle mass, bone mass, and even your standing heart rate. The sensitive ITO-coating technology on Smart Scale P2 Pro allows you to step on anywhere for the bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) to still give insightful readings. High-precision manganese steel sensors can detect subtle weight changes accurately up to 50 g (0.1 lbs) so you can celebrate even the little wins.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fitness Tracker

Fitness trackers provide up-to-the-minute data on your daily activity levels, step taken, calories burned and more. Some include GPS and connect with iOS/Android devices for…
Anker

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

This Ninja 10-in-1 smart air fry oven takes the guess w...
Rare deal on Ninja’s popular CREAMi ice cream mak...
Philips Hue filament smart bulbs now start from $29 as ...
ALLPOWERS’ Beige R600 power station with 200W sol...
This 9-inch wireless CarPlay display for your car is no...
Today’s best Android app deals: Golf Peaks, inben...
Logitech’s Aurora PC gaming keyboard, headset, and mo...
SWFT BMX e-bike is just $500 (Save 50%), Juiced Scorpio...
Load more...
Show More Comments