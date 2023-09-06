Echelon EX-5s-10 smart fitness bike races down to new all-time low of $715 (Reg. $1,200)

Amazon is offering the Echelon EX-5s-10 Smart Connect Fitness Bike for $714.54 shipped. Down from $1,200, this 40% discount gives you a total of $485 in savings, and is the new all-time lowest price that we have tracked. With this fitness bike you’ll be able to transform your workout and broaden your exercise horizons all within the comfort and convenience of your own home. Equipped with a 10-inch rotating HD screen and two power ports to charge your phone or tablet, this fitness bike also comes with an included 30-day trial of the Echelon Premier Membership. You’ll gain access to more than 3,000 live and on-demand fitness classes led by some of the best instructors through the app. Classes range from 5 to 45 minutes and are designed for beginners and pros alike, with workouts that include cycling, rowing, running, HIIT, kickboxing, strength training, yoga, Pilates, and so much more. Your one membership will grant access to these features for up to five users.

Amazon is also offering the Echelon Reflect Smart Connect Fitness Mirror for $417. Down from $1,000, this is a 58% discount that saves you a total of $583. Like the deal above, it comes with a 30-day trial of the Echelon Premier Membership. It comes equipped with a built-in camera that connects you to the trainers of your choice or even friends for live sessions.

You can also check out our past coverage of the Echelon Row. Get a total body workout that challenges you in all the right ways with this indoor rowing machine. Featuring a foldable design for easier storage, a device holder that both swivels 90-degrees and flips 180-degrees, an easy-gliding seat, as well as handlebars with resistance controls offering 32 silent magnetic resistance levels, you’ll receive low-impact workouts that are as challenging as they are dynamic. It also comes with a 30-day trial of the Echelon Premier Membership. And you can learn more about Echelon over at Connect the Watts.

Echelon Smart Connect Fitness Bike Features:

Sleek design, competition-style features and a new, 10” HD rotating screen make the EX-5s-10 our most versatile bike yet. Engineered for maximum comfort, smooth functionality and total immersion, this connected bike removes barriers, transforms workouts and broadens horizons.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!