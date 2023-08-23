Move over Peloton, you can now save $300 on Echelon Row on Amazon at $700

Amazon is offering the Echelon Row with 30-Day Free Echelon Membership for $699.99 shipped. Down from its usual $1,000, this 30% discount is the second lowest price we have seen for this product. Get a total body workout that challenges you in all the right ways with this indoor rowing machine. Featuring a foldable design for easier storage, a device holder that both swivels 90-degrees and flips 180-degrees, an easy-gliding seat, as well as handlebars with resistance controls offering 32 silent magnetic resistance levels, you’ll receive low-impact workouts that are as challenging as they are dynamic. The added bonus of this deal however, comes in the form of a free 30-day trial of the Echelon Premier Membership which gives you access to more than 3,000 live and on-demand connected fitness classes led by some of the world’s best instructors through the Echelon Fit App. Classes range from 5 to 45 minutes and are designed for beginners and pro athletes alike. You can explore cycling, rowing, running, HIIT, kickboxing, yoga, pilates, and so much more. One membership allows up to five users, so you can pass the same opportunity to your friends and family. It also comes with a 12-month limited parts and labor warranty.

And if you’re going to commit to your fitness and health, you might as well take the extra precaution to commit to not scratching up your floors in the process. Amazon is offering the Echelon Fitness Protective Indoor Mat for $70. This durable 90.5-inch by 39-inch fitness mat will ensure that your floors are protected from damaging effects of heavy exercise equipment, subsequently prolonging the device’s lifespan, while also reducing the vibration noise on your floor.

We all need a little help from time to time keeping on track of our fitness goals, and nowadays plenty of devices are available for just this purpose, like the Fitbit Charge 5 Fitness Tracker. Featuring a 7-day battery life, and alongside typical heart rate and sleep tracking, there’s also SpO2, a new Daily Readiness Score, skin temperature, and the just-released ECG monitoring.

Echelon Row Features:

Experience a total body workout on the Row! Enjoy daily live and on-demand studio instruction from world-class instructors, plus on-demand scenic rides from some of the best waterways in the world. With hundreds of on-demand classes available anytime, you will never have to leave your home to get in the best shape of your life. Enjoy daily live classes with world-class Echelon instructors both on and off the rower with the best licensed music in the industry, with our unique swiveling and screen design.

