J.Crew Factory updates your denim with all jeans for $50 shipped + up to 50% off sitewide

J.Crew Factory offers all of its jeans for $49.95 as well as free shipping on all denim orders. Plus, save up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 15% off tops, shoes, and accessories with code TIME2SHOP at checkout. A standout from this sale is the Athletic Jeans Slim-Fit in Signature Flex style that’s currently marked down to $50 and originally sold for $98. These jeans were designed with more room in the hips and thighs for athletic builds and it’s infused with stretch to promote comfort. The straight hem can easily be rolled for a stylish look and you can choose from three wash options as well. This is a fantastic denim for fall styling and will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe throughout any season. Find the rest of our top picks below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Slim-Fit Jeans in Signature Flex $50 (Orig. $98)
- Relaxed Fit Jeans $50 (Orig. $98)
- Slim Fit Jeans in Classic Flex $50 (Orig. $128)
- Slim Fit Jeans in Vintage Flex $50 (Orig. $98)
- Athletic Jeans in Signature Flex $50 (Orig. $98)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Essential Straight Jeans in All-Day Stretch $50 (Orig. $118)
- Wide-Leg Full-Length Jeans $50 (Orig. $118)
- Full-Length Flare Jeans $50 (Orig. $118)
- Stovepipe Straight Jeans $50 (Orig. $118)
- Relaxed Boyfriend Jeans $50 (Orig. $118)
- …and even more deals…
