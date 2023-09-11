Let Bartesian mix your cocktails at $90 off the going rate: Pro model now down at $360

The official Bartesian Amazon storefront is now offering its Professional Cocktail Maker at $359.99 shipped. Regularly $450, this flagship machine is now a solid $90 off the going rate to deliver the best price we can find. This is only the third time in 2023 it has dropped this low at Amazon, matching our previous mention for the best since the holidays last year. For those unfamiliar here, you’re looking at the brand’s higher-end Keurig-style cocktail maker – it comes with larger 1-liter spirit jars, with a tiered cascading alignment, alongside the expanded water tank that carries enough for around 60 cocktails. It works like this: Load up each of the four glass containers with your favorite liquors (whiskey, vodka, gin, tequila, etc.), pop-in one of the Bartesian cocktail pods, choose your desired strength on the display screen, and watch it craft your cocktail. Head below for more details.

You will find the more basic model starting at just under $300 on Amazon right now – the main difference here is the price and that you can only have two liquors at the ready on this variant.

But either way, there are enough savings here to load up on Bartesisan cocktail pods. Ranging from Old Fashioned and Margaritas to Cosmopolitans and variety packs, you’ll find various options waiting for you on Amazon starting at around $15 Prime shipped.

And for more ways to upgrade your kitchen arsenal at a discount, head over to our home goods hub right here.

Bartesian Professional Cocktail Maker features:

Insert a capsule, place a glass on the bar mat and choose the preferred strength from mocktail to strong. The cocktail maker automatically draws the spirit from the bottle and crafts a perfect cocktail in seconds. The intuitive rotary dial makes navigation simple. Once the capsule is inserted, the cocktail is identified via barcode and the user-friendly LCD display suggests the proper glassware and provides strength options.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!