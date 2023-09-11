GAP Factory takes 40% off all jeans + up to 60% off sitewide and extra 40% off clearance

GAP Factory is currently offering 40% off all jeans and up to 60% off sitewide. Plus, save an extra 40% off clearance. Discount is applied at checkout. Better yet, you can save an extra 10% off your purchase with code GFPLUS at checkout. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Slim Taper GapFlex Jeans with Washwell that’s currently marked down to $30, which is 50% off the original rate. The tapered leg is highly flattering and it’s infused with stretch to promote comfort. The medium wash is a great style to dress up and down and can be worn throughout any season. Rated 4.6/5 stars from GAP Factory customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Straight Jeans with Washwell $25 (Orig. $50)
- Slim Jeans with Washwell $25 (Orig. $50)
- Slim Taper GapFlex Jeans with Washwell $30 (Orig. $60)
- Slim GapFlex Soft Wear Jeans with Washwell $35 (Orig. $70)
- Slim Taper GapFlex Jeans with Washwell $30 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Mid Rise ’90s Loose Jeans with Washwell $35 (Orig. $70)
- High Rise ’70s Flare Jeans with Washwell $28 (Orig. $70)
- Mid Rise Fitted Baby Boot Faux-Leather Pants $54 (Orig. $90)
- High Rise Distressed Mom Jeans with Washwell $28 (Orig. $70)
- Cheeky Straight Jeans with Washwell $18 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!