Sun Joe’s convertible electric leaf blower, trimmer, and pole saw lands at $193 summer low

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 24V IONMAX Electric Blower, Hedge Trimmer, and Pole Saw Kit for $193.23 shipped. Down from $229, with average prices sitting above $200, this $36 discount is the lowest markdown we’ve tracked over the summer. This 3-tools-in-1 kit is a versatile addition to your yard and garden-care equipment. Powered by a small but robust 8A motor, you can easily interchange attachments to the 3.7-inch to 5.3-inch telescopic pole to tackle those hard-to-reach jobs around your home. Choose between a 124 MPH blower, an 18-inch hedge trimmer, or an 8-inch multi-angle pole saw that can double as a handheld chainsaw when needed. Also includes two 2.0Ah 24V batteries as well as a dual-port rapid charger.

Amazon is also offering the Sun Joe 24V Cordless Telescoping Electric Cultivator/Weeder for $82. Equipped with a 250W motor and 2.0Ah lithium-ion battery, this cordless cultivator/weeder provides you with up to 60 minutes of runtime on a single charge. Its 6-inch single-wheel design with 10 durable steel tines, along with its minor 4.5-pound weight, makes it an ideal tool for cultivating in tight spaces and weeding between plants with neither pain nor strain holding you back.

And while your getting your yard and garden looking nice and proper, have you given your driveway and walkway’s needs any thought? Well, checkout the Sun Joe SPX4003-ULT Electric Pressure Washer, with its 14.5A motor and onboard 54.1 fluid-ounce detergent tank, offering you 1,450 PSI to demolish every last piece of dirt, grease, gunk, and grime.

Blower, Hedge Trimmer, and Pole Saw Kit Features:

[MULTI-ANGLE]: Adjustable heads for maximum maneuverability

[FEATURING]: Exclusive EcoSharp technology for no fade power and maximum performance

[SWAP TOOLS IN SECONDS]: Unique, detachable power handle and pole system

[MULTI-TOOL YARD CARE SYSTEM]: 3-tools-in-1 to make light work of your yard garden

[REACH HIGH, TRIM LOW]: Telescopic pole extends from 3.7′ to 5.3′

[COMPLETELY CORDLESS]

[IONMAX iBAT24-LTE & iCHRG24-AC INCLUDED]

