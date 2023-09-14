DSW takes up to 50% off sitewide + an extra up to $60 off your purchase with this promo code

Ali Smith -
50% off + $60 off

DSW offers $10 off orders of $49, $20 off totals exceeding $99, and $60 off purchases of $199 with code BREEZE at checkout. Eligible styles are marked in red under the price. Plus, save an extra 30% off all Saucony styles. DSW VIP Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale are the men’s Saucony Kinvara 13 Running Shoes. These shoes are currently marked down to $42 and originally sold for $120. They were designed to go the distance with a lightweight and cushioned design. They exterior is also mesh to provide a highly breathable feel and the outsole is curved to propel you forward. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Philips Hue Gradient Signe Floor Lamp has never sold fo...
Customize all eight buttons on CORSAIR’s Dark Cor...
Schwinn Voyager e-bike cruises into new all-time low fo...
Take 35% off Sun Joe’s SPX1050 electric pressure wash...
Aventon’s top-class Level.2 commuter e-bike now $250 ...
UAG’s new ultraprotective and Kevlar woven military-s...
Apple’s official MagSafe charger drops to $27 ahead o...
Samsung 34-inch ViewFinity QHD Curved Monitor falls to ...
Load more...
Show More Comments