DSW takes up to 50% off sitewide + an extra up to $60 off your purchase with this promo code

DSW offers $10 off orders of $49, $20 off totals exceeding $99, and $60 off purchases of $199 with code BREEZE at checkout. Eligible styles are marked in red under the price. Plus, save an extra 30% off all Saucony styles. DSW VIP Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale are the men’s Saucony Kinvara 13 Running Shoes. These shoes are currently marked down to $42 and originally sold for $120. They were designed to go the distance with a lightweight and cushioned design. They exterior is also mesh to provide a highly breathable feel and the outsole is curved to propel you forward. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Saucony Kinvara 13 Running Shoe $42 (Orig. $120)
- adidas Alphabounce+ Running Shoe $60 (Orig. $90)
- Vince Camuto Lamson Cap Toe Oxford $80 (Orig. $120)
- Cole Haan Hawthorne Oxford Shoes $110 (Orig. $220)
- Saucony Guide 15 Running Shoes $56 (Orig. $140)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Steve Madden Escapade Sneakers $60 (Orig. $100)
- Kelly & Katie Caital Sandal $40 (Orig. $60)
- Mix No. 6 Aliciana Sandals $25 (Orig. $70)
- adidas Grand Court Alpha Sneakers $65 (Orig. $75)
- Crown Vintage Sila Western Boot $90 (Orig. $150)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!