Greenworks 40V cordless 24-inch electric hedge trimmer sees second-lowest discount at $127

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 40V 24-inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer for $127.29 shipped. Down from $190, with an average bouncing between $130 and $180, this 33% discount is the second-lowest price we have tracked. It comes in $19 above the all-time low back in July, and $4 under the current going used rate. It also beats out our previous mention by $15, giving you a total of $63 in savings. Equipped with 24-inch dual-steel blades with a 1-inch cut capacity alongside a 40V battery that offers up to 60 minutes of runtime on a single charge, this hedge trimmer will provide professional trimming results without the fumes, noise, or cost of gas. It features a rotating rear handle for improved ergonomics, as well as a three-sided wrap-around auxiliary handle for better comfort and control. Includes 2.0 Ah Lithium-ion battery and charger.

As a slightly cheaper alternative, Amazon is also offering the BLACK+DECKER 40V MAX 22-inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer for $117. With its 40V Lithium Ion battery and 22-inch dual-action blades, this trimmer delivers power and speed – able to cut up to 6,000 square feet of hedges per charge with less vibration for faster trimming. Its wrap around handle provides better control in vertical and horizontal trimming application, and its full-length trigger features a soft grip handle for added comfort during use.

And if you’re looking for a more versatile device within the Greenworks family, check out the 24V 8-inch Cordless Pole Saw and Hedge Trimmer Combo. It includes an 8-inch bar and chain pole saw with an automatic oiler that applies oil to the bar and chain to ensure durability and extension of life – perfect for trimming branches and even taking care of smaller tree trunks – as well as a 20-inch blade pole hedge trimmer that is great for reaching higher spots without the need for a ladder.

Greenworks 40V 24-inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer Features:

40V Lithium Ion battery delivers fade free power with no memory loss after charging

Up To 60 Minutes Run Time with Fully Charged 2Ah Battery

24 in. steel blades with 1″ cut capacity for professional trimming results

Rotating rear handle for improved ergonomics when cutting vertically

Easy trimming at multiple angles with 3 sided wrap around auxiliary handle. Cushioned overmold grip provides superior comfort and control

