lululemon offers deals from $9 in its weekly specials + score free shipping

from $9 + free shipping

lululemon is offering new weekly markdowns that you have to check out with deals from $9. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on shirts, pants, pullovers, accessories, and more. Better yet, you can score free delivery on all orders. The men’s Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve Crew Top is a standout from this sale. It’s currently marked down to $114 and originally sold for $148. It’s available in two color options and is infused with stretch for full range of motion for fall golf outings, football throwing, hiking, and more. This style was designed to be layered under jackets or vests and the material is sweat-wicking as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars from lululemon customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire event here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

