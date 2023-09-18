Enjoy more fluid gameplay with HP’s OMEN 27-inch 240Hz curved monitor for $350 (Reg. $450)

Amazon is offering the HP OMEN 27-inch QHD 1440p Curved Monitor for $349.99 shipped. Down from its price tag of $450, for most of the year it cycled between $370 and $390, having dipped lower over summer, only to rise once more. Now, this 22% discount marks a return to its second-lowest markdown that we have tracked, matching our previous mention, and even coming in $95 under the current going used rate. This monitor features a 1,000R curved display, providing you an incredibly realistic and immersive gaming experience. With its 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, you’ll be able to power the latest and greatest games in 1440p and up to 240 FPS for faster, smoother and more fluid gameplay, free of motion blur. The display meets the TÜV low blue light requirements and Eyesafe standards for protecting your eyes from harmful blue light without distorting colors.

If you’re not too particular about your monitor, or if you’re looking for a cheaper and simpler option to upgrade your battlestation, Amazon is currently offering the Sceptre IPS 27-inch LED Gaming Monitor for $100. Powered by an IPS panel to deliver consistent and accurate color performances, this monitor provides sharp visibility from multiple angles while the LED display with 320 cd/m² brightness delivers sharper contrasts between lights and darks. Whether you’re photo-editing, streaming your favorite shows, or gaming for long hours, its 99% sRGB color gamut provides you with deeper and more expansive colors for a more vivid visual experience, and its 75Hz refresh rate, in combination with a 5ms response time, ensures clear images by reducing screen tearing and blurring of transitioning pixels.

And if money is no expense and you’re looking for harder, faster, and stronger equipment for a leg up on your competition, check out the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 Curved Smart Gaming Monitor, which holds the title of being the world’s first 49-inch OLED gaming monitor. A unique feature of this monitor is its ability to turn the single monitor into two separate displays.

HP OMEN 27-inch QHD Curved Monitor Features:

1000R Curved Display: By bringing the sides of the display even closer, the dramatically curved screen provides an incredibly realistic and immersive gaming experience

240Hz refresh rate: Power the latest games in 1440p and up to 240fps for fast, smooth gameplay

Eyesafe Certified Display: Eyesafe certified displays meet TÜV low blue light requirements and Eyesafe standards for protecting your eyes from harmful blue light without distorting colors. Monitors with integrated Eyesafe displays help reduce eyestrain and improve eye comfort when gaming for long periods of time.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!