Sperry Friends and Family Event takes 30% off sitewide + free shipping on all orders

Ali Smith -
30% off + free shipping
a group of shoes on a wooden table

The Sperry Friends and Family Event offers 30% off sitewide with code FRIENDS at checkout. During this sale you can find deals on boat shoes, boots, sneakers, and more. Plus, receive free delivery on all orders. A highlight from this sale is the Men’s Authentic Original Boat Shoes that are currently marked down to $77 and originally sold for $110. This classic shoe will be a go-to in your wardrobe for years to come and you can choose from seven versatile color options. It features a 360-degree lacing system that’s customizable and it has grooves on the outsole to promote traction. With over 4,000 positive reviews from Sperry customers, they’re rated 4.3/5 stars. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks and you will want to check out our fashion guide for even more deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Totallee’s clear iPhone 15 cases now available for 15...
ALLPOWERS S1500 portable power station falls to all-tim...
Pre-order Samsung’s new 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 du...
What to expect from the three final LEGO sets in 2023: ...
Get a perfect view of the road with this rear view 4K d...
Read, write, and sketch on Amazon’s Kindle Scribe...
OtterBox debuts new Figura MagSafe cases for iPhone 15 ...
Bose’s wireless noise cancelling Headphones 700 n...
Load more...
Show More Comments