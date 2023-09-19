HyperX Pulsefire Raid gaming mouse sees 51% discount to second-lowest price of 2023 for $29

Amazon is offering the HyperX Pulsefire Raid Gaming Mouse for $29.22 shipped. Down from $60, after most of the year staying above $48, this 51% discount brings the price down to the second-lowest of the year. It comes in $11 above the current all-time low and $7 above the current going used rate. It comes equipped with a premium Pixart 3389 sensor that can track up to 16,000 DPI, speeds up to 450 IPS, and accelerations up to 50G. It features fully customizable RGB lighting patterns, as well as 11 programmable buttons – five of which are conveniently located on the side of the mouse. Its ergonomic design ensures a comfortable fit in your hand with split left and right buttons for added responsiveness.

Amazon is also offering a 36% discount on the Redragon Gaming Mouse for $25. You can remap buttons, assign complex macro functions, switch between its nine RGB backlight effects, and even adjust DPI in a wide range from 250 to 8,000. Its battery offers between 35 hours (with RGB lights on) up to 70 hours (with RGB lights off) of gameplay on a single charge. It also features rapid fire buttons while you’re gaming, turning one click into three, helping you to do more in-game by doing less.

And if you’re still thinking to yourself, “I think I want more in a mouse,” – then check out the CORSAIR Dark Core RGB Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse. It offers up to 50 hours on a single charge and can communicate with your PC at up to 2,000Hz, which is “twice the speed of standard gaming mice,” ensuring smooth and fast response times.

HyperX Pulsefire Raid Gaming Mouse Features:

Lightweight 11-button programmable mouse

Premium Pixart 3389 Sensor

Advanced customization using HyperX NGenuity software

Ergonomic design with comfortable side grips

Split-button design for extreme responsiveness

Customizable RGB lighting

Large skates and flexible braided cable

Multi-platform compatibility

